Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Bank Of Princeton worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.57. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

