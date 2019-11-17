Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

SO stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

