Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $559.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.46 and a 52 week high of $564.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.91.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,066 shares of company stock valued at $172,826,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.