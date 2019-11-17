Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 2,593,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.