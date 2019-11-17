Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Receives $31.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BHGE stock remained flat at $$23.12 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after buying an additional 3,272,039 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,639,000 after buying an additional 778,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,356,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,610,000 after buying an additional 406,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

