B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs bought 31,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $124,252.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,492 shares of company stock worth $210,943 in the last ninety days. 80.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 479,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

