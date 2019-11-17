B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 61,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $240,236.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

