B. Riley Begins Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,996. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $62.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 82.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

