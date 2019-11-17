AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 200,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,293. AZZ has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

