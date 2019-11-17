Azart (AZART) Hits Market Cap of $363.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Azart has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a total market cap of $363.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . Azart’s official website is azartpay.com

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

