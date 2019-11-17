Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.54. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 2.4% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

