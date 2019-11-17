Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Avalon Globocare has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 953.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.