Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 27,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 102,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

