Australian Leaders Fund Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ALF)

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Australian Leaders Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22.
About Australian Leaders Fund
