Australian Leaders Fund Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ALF)

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Australian Leaders Fund has a 52-week low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of A$1.24 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22.

About Australian Leaders Fund

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

