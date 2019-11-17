Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

AUPH opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

