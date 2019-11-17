AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.47

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 9964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 9.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AudioCodes by 406.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.