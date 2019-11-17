Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $805.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $678,255.00 and approximately $805.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00236207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.01446933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,156,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

