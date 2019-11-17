ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $483.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

