Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 422,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

