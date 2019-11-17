ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $880.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00696132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,749,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

