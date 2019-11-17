Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 32,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.