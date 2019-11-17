Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Update

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ASFI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Asta Funding has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

