Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.9% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 392,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $132.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

