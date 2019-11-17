ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 113,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.10.
About ASSA ABLOY AB/S
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
