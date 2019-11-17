ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 113,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

