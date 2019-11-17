Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

