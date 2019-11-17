Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.12.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

