Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARNA. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

ARNA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 266,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 36.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $5,034,639. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

