Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 28,337,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,996. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $62.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 368,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,757.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

