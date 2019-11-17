Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.48.

AMAT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

