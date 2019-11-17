Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

