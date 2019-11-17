Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 185,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.