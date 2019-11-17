Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.41. Aphria shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,570,149 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aphria by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

