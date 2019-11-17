Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.58. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

