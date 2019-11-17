AO World PLC (LON:AO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AO World PLC (LON:AO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

LON AO opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.36. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.60 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

