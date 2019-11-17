Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.62 and last traded at $297.82, 2,357,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,692,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.