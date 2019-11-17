Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.72

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.72 and traded as high as $333.99. Anpario shares last traded at $323.00, with a volume of 8,684 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.