Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), 717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

Specifically, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,221,351.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

