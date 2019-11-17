Analyzing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for South Plains Financial and Mackinac Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 13.56% 11.04% 0.91% Mackinac Financial 19.81% 9.16% 1.08%

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mackinac Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Mackinac Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $170.21 million 2.00 $29.29 million N/A N/A Mackinac Financial $59.64 million 2.82 $8.37 million $1.22 12.84

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

