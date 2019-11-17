Analyzing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 4.02 $359.44 million $4.74 12.66 Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.34 $8.57 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.38% 9.99% 1.57% Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.61% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

