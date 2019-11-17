Analysts Set Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target at $27.33

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 21,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

