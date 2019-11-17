Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 612,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 69,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

