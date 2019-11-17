Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $133.57

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 441,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,680. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

