Analysts Set J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Price Target at $4.14

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JILL. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 136.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $759,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JILL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.74. 234,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. J.Jill’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

