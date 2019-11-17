Analysts Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $25.20

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

IPG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,083,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 301,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

