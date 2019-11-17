Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) PT at $37.29

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 501,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 128.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,763 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

