Analysts Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $155.29

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of DG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.14. 1,318,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

