Analysts Offer Predictions for Unit Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unit in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE UNT opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Unit has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Unit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unit by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Unit by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unit by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

