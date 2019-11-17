Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Smart Global reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

