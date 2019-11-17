Analysts Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

FNKO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $694.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 119,083 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,699,611.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,225,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,418,424. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $7,293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

