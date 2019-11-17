Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $51.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.14 million and the highest is $53.04 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $215.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.85 million to $224.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $184.36 million to $246.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 146,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,833. The company has a market cap of $341.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

